Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Stake Lifted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $3,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFS. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 18.1% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 12,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 31.6% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 419.2% during the third quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 13,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 3.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,291,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.29.

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 1.4 %

DFS stock opened at $122.79 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $79.04 and a 12-month high of $131.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.01.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($1.88). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 31.93%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

