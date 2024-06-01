Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 34,965 Shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,965 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 2.32% of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF worth $3,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLLV. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $329,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 5,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 43,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter.

Get Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of FLLV opened at $53.37 on Friday. Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $54.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.21 and a 200 day moving average of $52.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 0.75.

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF (FLLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund which seeks capital appreciation with lower volatility than the Russell 1000 Index. FLLV was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.