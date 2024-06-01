Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $3,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $714,000. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 71,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $812,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,032,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,707,000 after purchasing an additional 54,826 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $102.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.95. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $69.05 and a 12-month high of $103.79. The firm has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.39. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 33.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Arch Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACGL shares. StockNews.com cut Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $4,374,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,408,151.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $4,374,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,170 shares in the company, valued at $29,408,151.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $5,251,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 651,931 shares in the company, valued at $57,057,001.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,689 shares of company stock valued at $12,838,617 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

