NEOS Enhanced Income Cash Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:CSHI) Stock Position Lifted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NEOS Enhanced Income Cash Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:CSHI – Free Report) by 222.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,000 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NEOS Enhanced Income Cash Alternative ETF were worth $3,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of NEOS Enhanced Income Cash Alternative ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000.

Get NEOS Enhanced Income Cash Alternative ETF alerts:

NEOS Enhanced Income Cash Alternative ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CSHI opened at $49.80 on Friday. NEOS Enhanced Income Cash Alternative ETF has a 12-month low of $49.71 and a 12-month high of $50.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.92.

NEOS Enhanced Income Cash Alternative ETF Profile

The Neos Enhanced Income Cash Alternative ETF (CSHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a portfolio of US ultra-short term Treasury bills while utilizing a combined with a US large-cap put spread futures strategy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NEOS Enhanced Income Cash Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:CSHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NEOS Enhanced Income Cash Alternative ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEOS Enhanced Income Cash Alternative ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.