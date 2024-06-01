Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $3.80 Million Holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.20% of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF worth $3,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTHR. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter worth $762,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 115,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,961,000 after purchasing an additional 7,758 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period.

VTHR stock opened at $233.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $229.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.07. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $181.59 and a one year high of $236.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.664 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

