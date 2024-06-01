Insider Buying: Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MRG.UN) Insider Purchases 300 Shares of Stock

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MRG.UN – Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan acquired 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$111.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,300.00.

Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

On Friday, May 24th, Sime Armoyan bought 500 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$111.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Sime Armoyan acquired 1,100 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$111.00 per share, with a total value of C$122,100.00.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Sime Armoyan purchased 300 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$111.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,299.01.

On Friday, May 3rd, Sime Armoyan purchased 600 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$110.00 per share, with a total value of C$66,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Sime Armoyan purchased 900 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$110.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,000.00.

On Monday, May 6th, Sime Armoyan acquired 2,100 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$110.00 per share, with a total value of C$231,000.00.

On Monday, April 29th, Sime Armoyan bought 1,300 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$110.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$143,000.00.

On Thursday, April 25th, Sime Armoyan acquired 100 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$110.00 per share, with a total value of C$11,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Sime Armoyan bought 500 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$110.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,000.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Sime Armoyan purchased 100 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$109.90 per share, with a total value of C$10,990.00.

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 1.3 %

MRG.UN stock opened at C$15.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$575.06 million, a P/E ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.18. Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$13.08 and a 52-week high of C$17.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRG.UN. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRG.UN

About Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.