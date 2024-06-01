Insider Buying: Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Director Buys C$36,403.28 in Stock

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) Director Caralyn Patricia Bennett bought 10,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.57 per share, with a total value of C$36,403.28.

Shares of TVE stock opened at C$3.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$3.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.47. The firm has a market cap of C$2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91 and a beta of 2.59. Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd has a 1-year low of C$2.76 and a 1-year high of C$4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.81, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.10). Tamarack Valley Energy had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of C$393.34 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd will post 0.1714964 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. This is a boost from Tamarack Valley Energy’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.36%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TVE shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. ATB Capital lowered their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Cormark boosted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. CIBC increased their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tamarack Valley Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.95.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile



Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

