Tantalus Systems Holding Inc. (TSE:GRID) Director Purchases C$32,000.00 in Stock

Tantalus Systems Holding Inc. (TSE:GRID – Get Free Report) Director Thomas Craig Liston acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,000.00.

Tantalus Systems Price Performance

Shares of TSE GRID opened at C$1.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,437.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.19. Tantalus Systems Holding Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$84.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.50 and a beta of 0.47.

Get Tantalus Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Tantalus Systems from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Haywood Securities increased their price objective on Tantalus Systems from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

About Tantalus Systems

(Get Free Report)

Tantalus Systems Holding Inc operates as a smart grid technology company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Connected Devices and Infrastructure, and Utility Software Applications and Services segments. The Connected Devices and Infrastructure segment sells computing modules used into multiple devices, including meters, sensors, and street lighting fixtures, as well as distributes automation equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tantalus Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tantalus Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.