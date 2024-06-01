Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Director Sells $32,319.00 in Stock

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) Director Muna Bhanji sold 1,539 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $32,319.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Veracyte Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $20.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -22.07 and a beta of 1.65. Veracyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.61 and a fifty-two week high of $30.52.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 18.16% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $96.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Veracyte from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Veracyte from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Veracyte has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veracyte

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VCYT. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Veracyte by 39.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 12,674 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Veracyte by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 907,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,260,000 after acquiring an additional 71,418 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Veracyte by 1.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 159,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 31.1% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 11.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier for cancerous thyroid nodules; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

