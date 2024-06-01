Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Senior Officer Sells C$30,803.50 in Stock

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Sebastian Tomas Guridi sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.01, for a total transaction of C$30,803.50.

Finning International Stock Down 1.3 %

TSE FTT opened at C$40.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$42.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$38.72. Finning International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$33.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.20.

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.87 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.18 billion. Finning International had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 20.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Finning International Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Finning International Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This is an increase from Finning International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Finning International’s payout ratio is currently 31.52%.

FTT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Finning International from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Finning International from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Finning International from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Finning International from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Finning International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$49.13.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.

