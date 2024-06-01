MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target Raised to $132.00 at B. Riley

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by B. Riley from $120.00 to $132.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $106.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on MasTec from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on MasTec from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised MasTec from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on MasTec from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $116.23.

MasTec Stock Performance

NYSE MTZ opened at $112.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of -801.79 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.31. MasTec has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $123.33.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. MasTec had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. On average, equities analysts expect that MasTec will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Javier Alberto Palomarez sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total transaction of $304,009.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,742.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MasTec news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,725 shares in the company, valued at $5,579,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Javier Alberto Palomarez sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total value of $304,009.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,742.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MasTec

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 5.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in MasTec by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in MasTec by 411.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 12,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 10,372 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in MasTec during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 66.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,945 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 24,816 shares during the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Further Reading

