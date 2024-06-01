OFX Group Limited (ASX:OFX) Insider Buys A$34,965.89 in Stock

OFX Group Limited (ASX:OFX – Get Free Report) insider Jacqueline Hey bought 17,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.02 ($1.35) per share, for a total transaction of A$34,965.89 ($23,310.59).

OFX Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Get OFX Group alerts:

OFX Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

OFX Group Limited provides international payments and foreign exchange services in the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers range of products and services to consumers, corporates, online sellers, and enterprise clients. The company was formerly known as OzForex Group Limited and changed its name to OFX Group Limited in September 2016.

Receive News & Ratings for OFX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.