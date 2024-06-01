Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX) CEO Acquires $33,875.80 in Stock

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas T. Vo bought 48,394 shares of Nutex Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.70 per share, with a total value of $33,875.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,053,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,637,736.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Nutex Health Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NUTX stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. Nutex Health Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $8.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.91.

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $67.45 million for the quarter. Nutex Health had a negative net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutex Health by 2,017.5% during the 1st quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,293,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 5,043,720 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nutex Health by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,367,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018,966 shares in the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management boosted its position in Nutex Health by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 1,110,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 550,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Nutex Health by 210.0% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 930,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 630,168 shares in the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutex Health Inc operates as a physician-led, healthcare services, and operations company. It operates through three segments: Hospital, Population Health Management (PHM), and Real Estate. The PHM segment establishes and operates independent physician associations; and offers a cloud-based platform for healthcare organizations to provide value-based care and population health management.

