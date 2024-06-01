Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX) CEO Acquires $33,875.80 in Stock

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas T. Vo bought 48,394 shares of Nutex Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.70 per share, with a total value of $33,875.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,053,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,637,736.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Nutex Health Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of NUTX stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. Nutex Health Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $8.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.91.
Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $67.45 million for the quarter. Nutex Health had a negative net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%.
Nutex Health Inc operates as a physician-led, healthcare services, and operations company. It operates through three segments: Hospital, Population Health Management (PHM), and Real Estate. The PHM segment establishes and operates independent physician associations; and offers a cloud-based platform for healthcare organizations to provide value-based care and population health management.
