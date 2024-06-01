W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $57.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on WPC. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Raymond James cut shares of W. P. Carey from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.58.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Shares of WPC stock opened at $56.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.86. W. P. Carey has a 52 week low of $51.36 and a 52 week high of $73.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.865 per share. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 131.56%.

Institutional Trading of W. P. Carey

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

