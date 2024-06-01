Four Leaf Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FORL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Four Leaf Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FORL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the April 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Four Leaf Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of FORL opened at $10.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.66. Four Leaf Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.20 and a fifty-two week high of $11.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Four Leaf Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Four Leaf Acquisition by 242.6% during the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Four Leaf Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in Four Leaf Acquisition by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 174,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Four Leaf Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Four Leaf Acquisition by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 163,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 12,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Four Leaf Acquisition Company Profile

Four Leaf Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire the Internet of Things business.

