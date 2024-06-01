Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA) Short Interest Up 39.7% in May

Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,000 shares, a growth of 39.7% from the April 30th total of 100,200 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 139,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Energy Services of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Energy Services of America news, Director Mark Prince acquired 4,000 shares of Energy Services of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.09 per share, with a total value of $32,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 69,071 shares in the company, valued at $558,784.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 44.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESOA. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energy Services of America by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,326,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,931,000 after acquiring an additional 310,924 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Energy Services of America by 32.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 424,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 104,299 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Services of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $826,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Services of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new position in Energy Services of America during the first quarter worth $234,000. 2.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Services of America Price Performance

NASDAQ ESOA opened at $6.76 on Friday. Energy Services of America has a 52-week low of $1.84 and a 52-week high of $9.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.63.

Energy Services of America (NASDAQ:ESOA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $71.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.40 million.

Energy Services of America Company Profile

Energy Services of America Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. The company constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.

