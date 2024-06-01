Zacks Research Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.16. The consensus estimate for WEC Energy Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.86 per share.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 16.67%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.29.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEC stock opened at $81.04 on Friday. WEC Energy Group has a one year low of $75.13 and a one year high of $93.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.91 and a 200-day moving average of $81.59. The company has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WEC Energy Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.93%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

