Short Interest in Electrovaya Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVA) Expands By 40.3%

Electrovaya Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,700 shares, an increase of 40.3% from the April 30th total of 61,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Electrovaya

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Electrovaya in the third quarter worth $9,582,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electrovaya during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,510,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Electrovaya in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 22.47% of the company’s stock.

Electrovaya Price Performance

Electrovaya stock opened at $2.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Electrovaya has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $5.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Electrovaya ( NASDAQ:ELVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 million. Electrovaya had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.83%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Electrovaya will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

ELVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Electrovaya from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Electrovaya in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Electrovaya in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Electrovaya in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

About Electrovaya

Electrovaya Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of lithium-ion batteries, battery management systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as competencies in building systems for third parties.

