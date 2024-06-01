Short Interest in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Rises By 41.7%

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, an increase of 41.7% from the April 30th total of 720,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 264,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.56.

Institutional Trading of Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide Stock Up 2.4 %

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EEFT. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,067,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 5,906 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 158,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,570,000 after acquiring an additional 54,005 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $116.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Euronet Worldwide has a 1-year low of $73.84 and a 1-year high of $121.06.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The company had revenue of $857.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.85 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

