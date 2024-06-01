Emera (TSE:EMA) PT Raised to C$37.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential downside of 22.04% from the stock’s previous close.

EMA has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Emera from C$56.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Emera from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Emera from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Emera from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Emera from C$53.00 to C$51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$51.80.

Shares of Emera stock opened at C$47.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.28. Emera has a 1-year low of C$43.67 and a 1-year high of C$56.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$47.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$48.35.

Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

