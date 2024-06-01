Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Upgraded to Outperform at Scotiabank

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a C$40.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$32.00. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.84% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$30.00 target price on shares of Ero Copper and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$32.25 to C$33.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$28.50 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$23.50 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$31.54.

Ero Copper Price Performance

Shares of Ero Copper stock opened at C$29.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.12. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of C$15.72 and a 12-month high of C$32.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$28.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$23.56.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$142.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$141.98 million. Ero Copper had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 9.21%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ero Copper will post 2.2548878 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ero Copper

In related news, Director Lyle Braaten sold 1,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.69, for a total transaction of C$35,865.52. 10.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

Featured Articles

