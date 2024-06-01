Head to Head Review: BranchOut Food (BOF) and Its Competitors

BranchOut Food (NASDAQ:BOF – Get Free Report) is one of 39 public companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare BranchOut Food to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BranchOut Food and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BranchOut Food $2.83 million -$3.93 million -1.10 BranchOut Food Competitors $7.05 billion $640.14 million 2.72

BranchOut Food’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than BranchOut Food. BranchOut Food is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BranchOut Food 0 0 0 0 N/A BranchOut Food Competitors 323 1310 1512 31 2.39

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for BranchOut Food and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential upside of 18.62%. Given BranchOut Food’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BranchOut Food has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares BranchOut Food and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BranchOut Food -100.10% -143.59% -110.86% BranchOut Food Competitors -30.55% -48.85% -12.26%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.6% of BranchOut Food shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 30.5% of BranchOut Food shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.0% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BranchOut Food rivals beat BranchOut Food on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

BranchOut Food Company Profile

BranchOut Food Inc. develops, markets, sells, and distributes plant-based dehydrated fruit and vegetable snacks, and powders in the United States. The company offers dehydrated fruit and vegetable-based snacks, including avocado chips, chewy banana bites, pineapple chips, brussels sprout crisps, and bell pepper crisps; avocado, banana, and blueberry powders; and industrial ingredients, such as bulk avocado powder, dried avocado pieces, and other fruit powders/pieces. It also provides chocolate covered fruit items and private label products for retailers. The company was formerly known as AvoLov, LLC and changed its name to BranchOut Food Inc. in November 2021. BranchOut Food Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Bend, Oregon.

