Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) Cut by Zacks Research

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT – Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now forecasts that the auto parts company will earn ($0.54) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.45). The consensus estimate for Westport Fuel Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($2.15) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.19) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on WPRT. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Westport Fuel Systems from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Westport Fuel Systems from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Westport Fuel Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of WPRT opened at $5.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $92.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.24. Westport Fuel Systems has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $12.00.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $77.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.45 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative net margin of 16.10% and a negative return on equity of 29.94%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Westport Fuel Systems stock. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT – Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 525,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 125,575 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY owned about 3.06% of Westport Fuel Systems worth $3,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 21.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications in Europe, Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers and Independent Aftermarket.

