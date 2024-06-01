Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Ovintiv Inc. Increased by Zacks Research (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.50. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $8.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.81 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.31 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.81 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.95 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ovintiv from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Ovintiv from C$59.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Shares of OVV stock opened at C$70.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$70.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$63.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.30. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of C$44.26 and a 52 week high of C$76.63. The company has a market cap of C$18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 2.67.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.80 by C$0.14. Ovintiv had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of C$3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.53 billion.

Ovintiv Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.413 dividend. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.70%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

