Brokerages Set Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) PT at $1,520.00

Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,520.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price target on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Shares of MKL opened at $1,642.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,541.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,475.37. Markel Group has a 12 month low of $1,295.65 and a 12 month high of $1,670.24.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $18.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $18.50 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 15.23%. Analysts predict that Markel Group will post 82.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total value of $4,915,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,228,184.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total transaction of $4,915,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,228,184.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total transaction of $197,741.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,606.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Markel Group by 36.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 214,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $326,124,000 after purchasing an additional 57,528 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Markel Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Markel Group by 172.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Markel Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,462,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the 1st quarter valued at $930,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

