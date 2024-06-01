Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM) Receives $19.38 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFPM. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,673,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,385,000 after acquiring an additional 171,131 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. increased its stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 3.6% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 3,296,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,355,000 after purchasing an additional 113,767 shares during the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 419,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,586,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,526,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,941,000 after buying an additional 194,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFPM opened at $16.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $18.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 86.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of -0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.06.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $57.53 million during the quarter. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 4.17%. Equities analysts forecast that Triple Flag Precious Metals will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 110.53%.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

