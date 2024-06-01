Brokerages Set Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) PT at $20.09

Shares of Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.09.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Anglo American alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on NGLOY

Anglo American Stock Up 0.5 %

About Anglo American

Shares of OTCMKTS:NGLOY opened at $16.12 on Wednesday. Anglo American has a 1-year low of $10.37 and a 1-year high of $17.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.85.

(Get Free Report

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.