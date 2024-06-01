Brokerages Set Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR) Target Price at $83.13

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.13.
GPCR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock.
NASDAQ:GPCR opened at $34.20 on Wednesday. Structure Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $25.57 and a twelve month high of $75.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -44.42.
Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect that Structure Therapeutics will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.
