Brokerages Set Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR) Target Price at $83.13

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.13.

GPCR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Structure Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GPCR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Structure Therapeutics

Structure Therapeutics Stock Up 1.3 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 17.8% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Structure Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $308,000. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 210.2% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,510,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,734,000 after buying an additional 1,023,530 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. grew its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 75.3% in the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 151,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,505,000 after purchasing an additional 65,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,076,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,994,000 after buying an additional 532,284 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GPCR opened at $34.20 on Wednesday. Structure Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $25.57 and a twelve month high of $75.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -44.42.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect that Structure Therapeutics will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Structure Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Structure Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Structure Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.