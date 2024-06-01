Brokerages Set Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) Target Price at £101.50

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is £101.50 ($129.63).

SPX has been the topic of several research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £105.80 ($135.12) to GBX 9,960 ($127.20) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Numis Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 8,800 ($112.39) to GBX 9,800 ($125.16) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock opened at GBX 8,910 ($113.79) on Wednesday. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 12 month low of GBX 7,900 ($100.89) and a 12 month high of £114.80 ($146.62). The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.01. The stock has a market cap of £6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3,578.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 9,396.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 9,752.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were given a GBX 114 ($1.46) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s previous dividend of $46.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,425.70%.

In other news, insider Nimesh Patel sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of £105.27 ($134.44), for a total transaction of £69,478.20 ($88,733.33). Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions it operates through three segments: Steam Thermal Solutions; Electric Thermal Solutions; and Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Solutions. The company offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating, curing, cooking, drying, cleaning, sterilizing, space heating, humidifying, vacuum packing, and producing hot water; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

