Brokerages Set Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX) Price Target at $13.50

Shares of Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IMRX shares. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho cut their price target on Immuneering from $20.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

IMRX stock opened at $1.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of -0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.76. Immuneering has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $11.92.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts forecast that Immuneering will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp sold 509,091 shares of Immuneering stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $1,893,818.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,695,273 shares in the company, valued at $13,746,415.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Benjamin J. Zeskind bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.77 per share, for a total transaction of $55,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,281,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,320,730.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp sold 509,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $1,893,818.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,695,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,746,415.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 111,790 shares of company stock valued at $266,645 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Immuneering by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. Southport Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Immuneering during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Immuneering during the third quarter worth approximately $145,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Immuneering in the third quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Immuneering by 11.4% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 is in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.

