Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Receives $29.13 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.13.
FYBR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.
Frontier Communications Parent Stock Down 0.2 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontier Communications Parent
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FYBR. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 320.0% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000.
About Frontier Communications Parent
Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.
