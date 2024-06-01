Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Receives $29.13 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.13.

FYBR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

Frontier Communications Parent stock opened at $26.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Frontier Communications Parent has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $27.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 242.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FYBR. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 320.0% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

