Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) Receives C$6.69 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$6.69.

CR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a C$5.25 price target on shares of Crew Energy and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on Crew Energy from C$7.25 to C$6.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Crew Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Crew Energy stock opened at C$4.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$699.18 million, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.66. Crew Energy has a 1 year low of C$3.73 and a 1 year high of C$6.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.54.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.04). Crew Energy had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 30.10%. The company had revenue of C$84.44 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Crew Energy will post 0.3776042 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Karen Nielsen sold 18,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.55, for a total value of C$84,797.00. Also, Director Gail Hannon sold 7,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.44, for a total value of C$31,136.28. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,916 shares of company stock valued at $140,735. 7.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Crew Energy

(Get Free Report

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company's principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Monias and Tower located in the northeast British Columbia.

