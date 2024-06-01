Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $170.00 to $175.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. 6,975,398 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 7,500,849 shares.The stock last traded at $169.21 and had previously closed at $179.21.

DELL has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.81.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 41,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $4,447,096.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,389,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,894,791,624.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 41,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $4,447,096.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,389,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,894,791,624.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 373,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total value of $47,164,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 408,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,626,226.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,382,204 shares of company stock valued at $718,452,037 in the last three months. 46.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.21 and its 200 day moving average is $100.86. The firm has a market cap of $99.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.87.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 172.07% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

