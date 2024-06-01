Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $1.32, but opened at $1.39. Perspective Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 311,735 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director Robert F. Williamson III purchased 30,031 shares of Perspective Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.33 per share, with a total value of $39,941.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 368,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,493.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Perspective Therapeutics news, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc bought 60,431,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $57,409,487.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 116,773,394 shares in the company, valued at $110,934,724.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert F. Williamson III purchased 30,031 shares of Perspective Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.33 per share, for a total transaction of $39,941.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 368,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,493.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CATX. B. Riley lifted their target price on Perspective Therapeutics from $1.20 to $1.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1.50 price target (up previously from $1.20) on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.90.

Perspective Therapeutics Trading Up 4.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 12.98, a current ratio of 12.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Perspective Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.38% and a negative net margin of 302.70%. The firm had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $314,000. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

About Perspective Therapeutics

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

