NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Down 1.2% on Insider Selling

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.2% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $1,127.50 and last traded at $1,134.18. Approximately 17,078,081 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 49,702,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,148.25.

Specifically, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total value of $10,242,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,107,583 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $945,366,393.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,217 shares of company stock valued at $73,531,458 over the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on NVIDIA from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on NVIDIA from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on NVIDIA from $1,000.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on NVIDIA from $1,100.00 to $1,320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,123.49.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 64.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $913.46 and a 200 day moving average of $725.10.

NVIDIA shares are going to split before the market opens on Monday, June 10th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, June 10th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, June 10th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.98. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 110.60% and a net margin of 53.40%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 23.51 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. This is an increase from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,335,626 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $192,761,538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,828,050 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,606,369,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in NVIDIA by 3.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,311,434 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,445,211,000 after purchasing an additional 910,009 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 54,019.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,866,869 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,352,811,000 after purchasing an additional 16,835,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,586,595 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,728,354,000 after purchasing an additional 388,851 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

