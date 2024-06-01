National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Hits New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as C$116.75 and last traded at C$115.62, with a volume of 371942 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$115.89.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. This is a positive change from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 44.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cormark boosted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$119.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$121.00 to C$123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$121.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$121.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$115.17.

National Bank of Canada Stock Up 0.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$113.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$105.20. The company has a market cap of C$39.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.12.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.38 by C$0.21. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of C$2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.72 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that National Bank of Canada will post 9.8686007 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other National Bank of Canada news, Director Yvon Charest purchased 324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$116.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,648.80. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

