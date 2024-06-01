loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $1.78, but opened at $1.85. loanDepot shares last traded at $1.81, with a volume of 39,880 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director Anthony Li Hsieh sold 198,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $437,505.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,590,891 shares in the company, valued at $7,899,960.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other loanDepot news, Director Dan Binowitz sold 13,900 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $32,526.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 783,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,807.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Li Hsieh sold 198,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $437,505.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,590,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,899,960.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 377,480 shares of company stock worth $792,090. Insiders own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Get loanDepot alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on loanDepot from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

loanDepot Stock Up 1.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 3.54.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.15). loanDepot had a negative return on equity of 19.52% and a negative net margin of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $222.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On loanDepot

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 113,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 45,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of loanDepot by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 205,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 15,565 shares during the period. 39.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

loanDepot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.