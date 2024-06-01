Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $182.00 to $186.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Universal Health Services traded as high as $184.27 and last traded at $184.10, with a volume of 188913 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $180.23.

A number of other research firms have also commented on UHS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $208.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.60.

In other news, CFO Steve Filton sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total value of $6,188,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,162,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the third quarter valued at about $185,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 8.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,321 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 13.7% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 18,674 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the third quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 18.6% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $172.95 and a 200-day moving average of $161.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.26.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.56. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 13.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.78%.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

