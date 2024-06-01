Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $29.57, but opened at $27.70. Immunovant shares last traded at $27.34, with a volume of 580,290 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.08). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on IMVT shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Immunovant in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Immunovant in a report on Thursday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Immunovant news, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 1,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $32,832.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 461,742 shares in the company, valued at $14,397,115.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 4,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $149,882.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,086,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,891,350.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 1,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $32,832.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 461,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,397,115.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,948 shares of company stock worth $2,936,889 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Immunovant

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMVT. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 14.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the third quarter valued at approximately $462,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 39.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 8,470 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Immunovant in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.85.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

