Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $34.18, but opened at $33.40. Capri shares last traded at $33.59, with a volume of 230,616 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Capri had a positive return on equity of 21.89% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share.

Get Capri alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CPRI. OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Capri from $57.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capri in a report on Saturday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 32.7% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 0.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 229,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,396,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 82.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 171.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Capri Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.54, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.96.

About Capri

(Get Free Report)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.