nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $36.00. The stock had previously closed at $30.15, but opened at $28.52. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock. nCino shares last traded at $29.20, with a volume of 227,262 shares trading hands.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NCNO. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on nCino from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on nCino in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on nCino from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.64.

In related news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 2,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total value of $65,300.49. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,360 shares in the company, valued at $829,828.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Sean Desmond sold 5,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $153,425.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 381,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,699,863.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 2,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total transaction of $65,300.49. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,360 shares in the company, valued at $829,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,114,061 shares of company stock worth $39,096,813. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of nCino during the 1st quarter worth about $60,703,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of nCino during the 4th quarter worth about $25,336,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nCino during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,398,000. Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 2,388.5% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 454,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,995,000 after acquiring an additional 436,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 925,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,576,000 after acquiring an additional 421,500 shares in the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.48, a P/E/G ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.57.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $123.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.58 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a positive return on equity of 1.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that nCino, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

