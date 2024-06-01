nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $36.00. The stock had previously closed at $30.15, but opened at $28.52. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock. nCino shares last traded at $29.20, with a volume of 227,262 shares trading hands.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NCNO. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on nCino from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on nCino in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on nCino from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.64.
Get Our Latest Report on nCino
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On nCino
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of nCino during the 1st quarter worth about $60,703,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of nCino during the 4th quarter worth about $25,336,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nCino during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,398,000. Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 2,388.5% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 454,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,995,000 after acquiring an additional 436,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 925,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,576,000 after acquiring an additional 421,500 shares in the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
nCino Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.48, a P/E/G ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.57.
nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $123.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.58 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a positive return on equity of 1.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that nCino, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.
nCino Company Profile
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than nCino
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Chevron Eyes Hess, Exxon Resists: Here’s the Trade
Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.