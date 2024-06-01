Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $27.25, but opened at $20.69. Kohl’s shares last traded at $20.41, with a volume of 8,338,309 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.28). Kohl’s had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KSS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.44.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Kohl’s

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kohl’s

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,591,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,024 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,583,000. Vision One Management Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,413,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 254.9% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 794,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,822,000 after purchasing an additional 570,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,299,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,245,000 after purchasing an additional 551,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.94.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

