Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Trading Up 4.5% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) rose 4.5% during trading on Thursday after StockNews.com upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. The company traded as high as $65.35 and last traded at $65.29. Approximately 211,088 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,740,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.48.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.56.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AAP

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Brent Windom purchased 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.34 per share, for a total transaction of $401,098.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Brent Windom bought 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.34 per share, for a total transaction of $401,098.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo bought 310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $81.19 per share, with a total value of $25,168.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,008.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAP. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 4.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 71.3% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 486,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,187,000 after buying an additional 202,349 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 40.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 7,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the third quarter valued at about $515,000. 88.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Up 5.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 102.35, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.20.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.93%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.