HP (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $32.80, but opened at $34.40. HP shares last traded at $36.34, with a volume of 3,516,496 shares changing hands.

The computer maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 5.60% and a negative return on equity of 204.74%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a $0.2756 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. HP’s payout ratio is 37.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of HP from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on HP from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on HP from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,199,278.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,381.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,082.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,723 shares of company stock valued at $3,479,287 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of HP by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 28,079 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 273.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 54,257 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 39,744 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 48,394 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 5,477 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $395,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in HP by 14.0% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 70,408 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 8,671 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP Stock Down 4.9 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.60. The company has a market capitalization of $35.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.06.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

