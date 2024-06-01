Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $25.68, but opened at $26.31. Wolfspeed shares last traded at $25.96, with a volume of 148,368 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director Marvin Riley bought 1,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.05 per share, with a total value of $50,475.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,683.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WOLF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Wolfspeed in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Wolfspeed in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Wolfspeed from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, William Blair cut Wolfspeed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wolfspeed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.29.

Wolfspeed Trading Down 1.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.64.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $200.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.49 million. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 96.12% and a negative return on equity of 27.37%. As a group, analysts expect that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wolfspeed

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 57,400.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Wolfspeed by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Wolfspeed during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000.

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Featured Articles

