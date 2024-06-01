Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Trading Down 6.6% Following Analyst Downgrade

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) fell 6.6% during trading on Thursday after TD Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $52.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock. Braze traded as low as $38.32 and last traded at $38.48. 165,579 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 799,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.22.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BRZE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Braze from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group upgraded Braze from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Braze from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.71.

In other Braze news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total value of $76,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Braze news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total value of $76,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $327,256.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 206,358 shares in the company, valued at $8,885,775.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 79,114 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,997 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRZE. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Braze by 537.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,527,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,135,000 after buying an additional 1,287,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Braze by 20.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,387,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,769,000 after buying an additional 899,894 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Braze by 180.0% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,285,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,053,000 after buying an additional 826,100 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Braze by 167.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,293,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,467,000 after buying an additional 810,295 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,584,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.78 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.97.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.02. Braze had a negative return on equity of 28.24% and a negative net margin of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $130.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.55 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Braze, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

