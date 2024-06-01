Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Trading Up 0.6% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) rose 0.6% on Thursday after Tigress Financial raised their price target on the stock from $240.00 to $245.00. Tigress Financial currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Apple traded as high as $192.10 and last traded at $191.45. Approximately 13,714,398 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 60,112,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $190.29.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AAPL. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Itau BBA Securities raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Apple from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.59.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $16,864,085.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,377,407 shares in the company, valued at $574,260,512.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total transaction of $9,244,782.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,572 shares in the company, valued at $23,068,376.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $16,864,085.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,377,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,260,512.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 271,270 shares of company stock worth $46,511,696. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 220,621 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $37,773,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 599,682 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $102,672,000 after purchasing an additional 11,030 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,360 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 51,664 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,845,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 13.1% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 7,027 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.37 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 148.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.55%.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $110.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

