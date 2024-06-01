Greenwave Technology Solutions Stock Set to Reverse Split on Monday, June 3rd (NASDAQ:GWAV)

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWAV – Free Report) shares are set to reverse split on Monday, June 3rd. The 1-150 reverse split was announced on Monday, June 3rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, June 3rd.

Greenwave Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of GWAV stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. Greenwave Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Greenwave Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:GWAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.03 million for the quarter. Greenwave Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 88.17% and a negative return on equity of 1,251.81%.

Greenwave Technology Solutions Company Profile

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates metal recycling facilities in Virginia, Ohio, and North Carolina. The company collects, classifies, and processes appliances, construction materials, end-of-life vehicles, boats, and industrial machinery. It is also involved in the purchasing and sale of processed and unprocessed scrap metals; and operation of automotive shredders.

