Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Trading Down 4.7% After Insider Selling

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $569.79 and last traded at $570.09. 284,543 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,251,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $598.28.

Specifically, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total transaction of $44,838,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,791,469 shares in the company, valued at $4,060,279,741.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,908 shares of company stock valued at $54,521,562. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $680.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $679.41.

Intuit Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $161.14 billion, a PE ratio of 53.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $629.49 and a 200 day moving average of $622.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.28 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuit

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motiv8 Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 24.3% during the first quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Intuit by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 39,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,504,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 25,943 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,863,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,607 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,895,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Intuit by 291.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,756 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,391,000 after buying an additional 34,802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

