C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Trading Up 11.8% After Analyst Upgrade

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) shares were up 11.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Northland Capmk upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The company traded as high as $27.93 and last traded at $26.74. Approximately 16,689,806 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 149% from the average daily volume of 6,693,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.92.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AI. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised their target price on C3.ai from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on C3.ai from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on C3.ai from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C3.ai presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.30.

Get C3.ai alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on C3.ai

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

C3.ai Stock Up 3.5 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of C3.ai by 900.0% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.44 and a 200 day moving average of $27.14.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.92 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 30.60% and a negative net margin of 93.36%. Equities analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About C3.ai

(Get Free Report)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.